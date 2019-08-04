Veritas Investment Management Llp Raised Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Decreased Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) as Shares Declined

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 6,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 385,040 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.36M, up from 378,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.82. About 1.65 million shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 82,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 223,134 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.05M, down from 305,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $178.39. About 1.57M shares traded or 35.62% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ REV $638.9M, EST. $622.2M; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to Amer Industrial Partners; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, Q-STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharma’s quarterly profit falls 15.1 percent; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Booking, Exits Vertex

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 65,773 shares to 198,872 shares, valued at $48.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 21,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $33.10 million activity. Shares for $3.41M were sold by Arbuckle Stuart A. $5.94 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares were sold by ALTSHULER DAVID. Silva Paul M sold $794,273 worth of stock. Another trade for 32,250 shares valued at $6.01 million was sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M. Sachdev Amit had sold 12,722 shares worth $2.38 million.

