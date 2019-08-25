Veritas Investment Management Llp Raised By $1.72 Million Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position; LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 1.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritas Investment Management Llp acquired 6,316 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Veritas Investment Management Llp holds 385,040 shares with $105.36M value, up from 378,724 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $107.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.17% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $269.36. About 1.57 million shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY

Among 3 analysts covering Liveperson (NASDAQ:LPSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Liveperson has $4500 highest and $32 lowest target. $38.67’s average target is -1.78% below currents $39.37 stock price. Liveperson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Friday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 1. See LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $36.0000 New Target: $39.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc 36.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Berenberg 40.0000

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $39 Initiates Coverage On

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 13.97% above currents $269.36 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Monday, March 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $305 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $295 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, July 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Needham to “Buy” on Tuesday, July 16. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co reported 50,139 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance accumulated 164,300 shares. Horrell Cap has invested 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 830 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 262 were reported by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc. Consulta Limited reported 60,000 shares. Moreover, Veritas Inv (Uk) Limited has 8.33% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Meridian Mgmt owns 10,740 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il has invested 1.54% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Main Street Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Badgley Phelps & Bell has 61,666 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Howland Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 111,257 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0.61% or 194,835 shares. Wetherby Asset reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv, New York-based fund reported 38,994 shares.

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 1.06 million shares traded or 50.37% up from the average. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About LivePerson, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why LivePerson Stock Climbed 18.4% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LivePerson Clicks With Record Results – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LivePerson Is The Future Of Customer Care – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LivePerson debuts enhanced Mavenâ„¢ AI capabilities to help brands deliver personalized, high-impact conversational experiences – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.