Veritas Investment Management Llp Position in Visa (V) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose; Shareholder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Upped Cosan LTD (CZZ) Position

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 23.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 62,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 322,916 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31 million, up from 260,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 1.38M shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 65.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 3,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $298,000, down from 4,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81 million shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 31,465 shares to 349,543 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welbilt Inc by 19,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,780 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 16,749 shares to 389,219 shares, valued at $82.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.