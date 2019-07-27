Veritas Investment Management Llp Maintains Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Holder Broadview Advisors Has Increased Commvault Systems (CVLT) Holding

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,529 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54M, up from 216,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 433,441 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.08% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 20/03/2018 – Commvault Appoints Olaf Duennweller Area-Vice President EMEA Central; 02/04/2018 – Commvault, which makes backup and recovery software, is facing a proxy battle with Elliott Management, which is said to be frustrated with its margins, according to sources; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 09/04/2018 – Commvault Names Patrick Williams Vice President of the Asia Pacific Region; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT BOARD TO FORM CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT REPORTS 10.3% COMMVAULT STAKE; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Management Targets Board Overhaul at Commvault; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS ELLIOTT’S NOMINEES TO BOARD OF COMMVAULT INCLUDE MARTHA BEJAR, WENDY LANE, JOHN MCCORMACK, CHUCK MORAN; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT ISSUES RESPONSE ON ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 18,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 404,323 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.96M, up from 386,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.28M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UnitedHealth beats Q2 consensus; 2019 guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Options Traders Strike as UnitedHealth Breaks Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Mgmt Corp reported 12,347 shares stake. 252,354 were reported by Bb&T Secs Ltd. Westfield Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 794,857 shares. Moreover, Artemis Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.73% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 253,611 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp owns 1,350 shares. Old National Bancorporation In reported 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Montecito Bancorp And Trust invested 0.11% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pictet Asset Management has 938,282 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Hudock Cap Group Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 11 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pictet Cie (Europe) invested in 3.32% or 78,458 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 11,046 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 6,151 shares. Wade G W & Inc has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Synovus, a Georgia-based fund reported 55,659 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $7.26 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Merrill Gary sold $93,998. PULVER DAN also sold $507,450 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares. 64,167 shares were sold by BUNTE AL, worth $4.35 million on Wednesday, February 13. SMITH GARY B sold $510,000 worth of stock. 11,295 shares valued at $767,597 were sold by FANZILLI FRANK J on Tuesday, February 5.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd by 298,125 shares to 292,550 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 17,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,200 shares, and cut its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).