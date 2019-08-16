Veritas Investment Management Llp Lifted Mastercard (MA) Position by $1.35 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Envestnet (ENV) Holding by $1.86 Million as Shares Rose

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 62,012 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OF $811.0 MLN TO $821.0 MLN; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit; 03/04/2018 – Envestnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Rev $198M; 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet Prices Offering of $300 Million 1.75% Convertible Notes Due 2023; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Embraces Alexa, Insurance Products — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 375,983 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.50M, up from 370,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $275.1. About 893,345 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 230,173 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 94,949 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.1% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Pnc Financial Ser Gp accumulated 557,826 shares. M Holdings Secs accumulated 0.15% or 10,144 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 10,291 shares. Fmr Lc reported 1.12 million shares stake. Lpl Limited Liability Corp holds 6,208 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Renaissance Group Inc Ltd owns 8,398 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Walleye Trading stated it has 3,018 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co reported 249,988 shares. Moreover, Pittenger And Anderson has 0.01% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

More notable recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Envestnet Inc (ENV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Envestnet, Inc.’s (NYSE:ENV) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Envestnet MoneyGuide Releases MyBlocks, a Financial Wellness Ecosystem for Advisors to Prospect, Onboard, and Engage Clients – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,800 shares to 99,199 shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 17,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Fincl Gru Inc Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,156 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Pa invested in 4,548 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 22,799 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 1.03 million shares. Oakmont has 246,595 shares for 8.17% of their portfolio. 68,484 are owned by Reilly Fincl Advsrs Lc. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg stated it has 380 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1,295 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 0.29% or 1,745 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tower Limited Co (Trc) holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 8,152 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 980 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kames Cap Public Lc holds 10,745 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mastercard Analysts Lift Expectations After Q1 Beat – Benzinga” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.