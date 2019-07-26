Veritas Investment Management Llp Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO); Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Increased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.69M shares traded or 20.46% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Japan Fair Trade Commission Visits Amazon’s Tokyo Office in Antimonopoly Act Investigation: Official; 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Doubles Down in Australia With Second Distribution Center; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 23/03/2018 – Here’s Jeff Bezos playing beer pong against a robot; 14/05/2018 – Uber Taps Amazon Division Head to Manage Northern, Eastern Europe; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON STARTS IN-CAR DELIVERY

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 6,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 385,040 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.36 million, up from 378,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 913,902 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 26,122 shares to 23,416 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.