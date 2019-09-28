Veritas Investment Management Llp Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Highlander Capital Management Has Cut Position by $796,800

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 11,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 932,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.89 million, up from 920,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 9,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Quadrant Mgmt Lc stated it has 55,590 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Advsr Limited Liability Company New York reported 31,436 shares. Moreover, Farmers Trust Co has 0.33% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Company Dc owns 5,200 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division reported 237,903 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Plancorp Lc has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 318,179 shares. Korea Inv, a Korea-based fund reported 1.66M shares. Security Tru Co owns 49,964 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc stated it has 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp, Japan-based fund reported 2.34 million shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Llc holds 6.29% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.20 million shares.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (The) by 11,890 shares to 27,464 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Oracle, Tailored Brands Fall In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Workday: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle Has Huge Upside If It Can Improve On Its Existing Businesses – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Oracle (ORCL) Co-CEO Catz Says Will be Killer Year for Sales Acceleration – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Analyst Meeting – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Offers Free Cloud Services to Snag New Customers – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Group Incorporated holds 0% or 57,652 shares. Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 113,719 shares. Seabridge Investment Limited Liability Corp accumulated 46,458 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Ntv Asset Ltd invested in 54,501 shares or 2.1% of the stock. The Maine-based Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bessemer Secs Lc has 1.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,490 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp owns 6.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 457,925 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct has invested 7.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Western Mngmt holds 4.42% or 2,485 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 0.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 10,499 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 469,059 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Management Incorporated reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 7,001 were accumulated by Towercrest Management. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Co accumulated 0.3% or 10,347 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 400,629 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Another Reason Not To Buy Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks That Every 30-Year-Old Should Buy and Hold Forever – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Windows 10 on 900M+ devices – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.