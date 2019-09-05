Veritas Investment Management Llp Holds Holding in Cerner (CERN); As Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Shares Rose, V3 Capital Management LP Cut Position

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 125,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.27 million, up from 962,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 1.42 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 407,260 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $95.10 million for 20.02 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesis Healthcare Inc (SKH) by 594,131 shares to 4.16 million shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 910,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.