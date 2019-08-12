Veritas Investment Management Llp Holding in Moody’s (MCO) Trimmed by $328,515; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position Held by Roanoke Asset Management Corp

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 77.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 1,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98,000, down from 2,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $212.57. About 342,071 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Issuer Rating To Hinesville, Ga; 03/05/2018 – BUZZ-Australia’s Commonwealth Bank falls; Moody’s says governance concerns credit negative; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Pitney Bowes’ Plan To Repay Roughly $700 Million Or More Of Debt Is Credit Positive; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES SUTTONS BAY PUBLIC SCHOOLS, Ml’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; GO RATING AFFIRMED AT BAA1; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS OUTLOOK ON COMMUNITY CHOICE; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Refinancing Notes To Be Issued By Bnpp Ip Euro Clo 2015-1 B.V; 12/04/2018 – TIMES CHINA’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO DEFOREST, Wl’S WATER AND SEWER REVENUE BONDS AND NOTES; 08/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Saudi Banks’ Lower Cost Of Funds Supports Credit-Positive Recovery In Net Profits In 2017; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms United States’ Aaa Rating; Maintains Stable Outlook

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 15,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 29,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 5.09 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Inv Mgmt Limited reported 1.58M shares stake. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability reported 100,981 shares. Whittier Trust reported 148,139 shares. The California-based Capital Guardian Trust Com has invested 1.16% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Intl, a New York-based fund reported 338,352 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) accumulated 14,232 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Foundation Advsr reported 7,914 shares. 12,164 are owned by Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 7.33M shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1,223 shares. Harvey Ptnrs Limited has invested 3.24% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Strs Ohio holds 0.07% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 351,322 shares. Srb Corp owns 17,422 shares. 471,845 are held by Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activision’s (ATVI) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Sales Cross 2M – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Brave New Activision Blizzard – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Activision Blizzard Before Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Activision Blizzard Stock Fell Friday – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $214.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Interest Invsts invested 0.39% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 2,540 were reported by Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.09% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Sarasin And Ptnrs Llp owns 270,593 shares. Capital Sarl stated it has 30,150 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Carderock Mgmt holds 0.86% or 11,693 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Investment Advsrs has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 66,278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd Llc invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 231,720 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 409 shares. Triple Frond Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 18.32% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Td Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Argyle Mngmt holds 0.1% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Llc owns 1,487 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 408,805 shares to 411,095 shares, valued at $38.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 13,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of Moody’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Agrees to Sell Analytics Knowledge Services (MAKS) Business to Equistone Partners Europe Ltd. – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “4 data points in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2019.