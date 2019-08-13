Veritas Investment Management Llp Holding in Fiserv (FISV) Decreased by $12.66 Million as Stock Value Rose; Texas Instruments (TXN) Valuation Rose While Bowen Hanes & Co Increased Holding

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 17,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 492,798 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.27M, up from 475,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $123.26. About 3.37 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 143,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 745,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.83 million, down from 889,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $104.83. About 1.79 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.40 million for 30.47 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL) by 29,590 shares to 729,040 shares, valued at $57.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital City Trust Fl holds 31,482 shares. 60,207 were accumulated by Stephens Investment Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Company. Gabelli Funds stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Freestone Cap Limited Liability reported 7,540 shares. Shine Inv Advisory holds 897 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co reported 740 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na stated it has 0.35% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Mutual Of America Limited has 0.07% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 52,459 shares. Dana Advsr accumulated 2,974 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc stated it has 492,729 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co holds 4,746 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Veritas Management (Uk) Limited reported 191,666 shares or 5.25% of all its holdings. Ci invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Omers Administration reported 53,200 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3,225 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 0.03% stake. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 12,462 shares. Burney Communications accumulated 57,834 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.19% or 8,532 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 30,481 shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability has 2,050 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 0.24% or 32,526 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Sigma Planning stated it has 22,906 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Weitz Invest Mngmt Inc invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Prudential Public Limited has 23,509 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank And Trust has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Chilton Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,171 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 186,204 shares. B Riley Wealth Management reported 2,445 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont by 461,838 shares to 168,868 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 4,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,150 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).