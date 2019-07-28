Veritas Investment Management Llp Holding In Cerner (CERN) Was Has Raised; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Rose, Holder Buckhead Capital Management Has Decreased by $2.05 Million Its Position

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 41,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.95M shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 125,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.27 million, up from 962,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 2.59M shares traded or 4.09% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 774 shares to 14,314 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. 519 shares valued at $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Virginia Va invested in 0.56% or 22,845 shares. Advantage holds 139 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Co reported 25,923 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 0.12% or 23,168 shares. 10,585 are held by Albert D Mason. Choate Invest Advsrs has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 0.05% or 969 shares in its portfolio. Villere St Denis J Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 2,609 shares. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Scotia Cap holds 4,537 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 900 shares stake. Prudential Fincl has 789,530 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 4,320 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Soroban Partners Limited Partnership holds 1.82 million shares or 6.14% of its portfolio. Old Bancshares In, a Indiana-based fund reported 6,905 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.