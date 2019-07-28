Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Upped By $1.82 Million Its Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holding; Chatham Lodging Trust Has 1.56 Sentiment

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) stake by 2.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritas Investment Management Llp acquired 25,255 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Veritas Investment Management Llp holds 931,762 shares with $67.48 million value, up from 906,507 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp now has $37.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.57 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 84 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 54 decreased and sold their holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 39.21 million shares, up from 39.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Chatham Lodging Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 42 Increased: 62 New Position: 22.

Chatham Lodging Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $869.98 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 29.75 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels to create its portfolio.

More notable recent Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Chatham Lodging Announces Monthly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Chatham Lodging Announces Second Quarter Earnings Call to be Held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Forward Management Llc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust for 771,490 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 2.82 million shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quadrant Capital Management Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 35,026 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Partners Llc has invested 0.33% in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 81,198 shares.

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 164,024 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) has risen 1.88% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Reduces Interest Costs and Pushes Maturity to 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Total Hotel Rev $310.8M-$316.6M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 36 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Portfolio RevPar Down 2.4% to $122; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances $250 Million Senior Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $26.5M-Net $32.5M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Industrywide RevPAR Flat to Up 3%; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 26c-EPS 29c

Analysts await Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CLDT’s profit will be $27.48 million for 7.92 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Chatham Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.53% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares. 683 shares were sold by Middleton Sean, worth $48,650 on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 1,208 shares valued at $86,046 was made by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Monday, February 4.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $6900 target in Monday, April 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 3. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3. UBS maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Sunday, March 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. Wedbush downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 3 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 880,646 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Cap has 0.42% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 16,553 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt accumulated 3,725 shares. Alyeska Investment Limited Partnership owns 1.02 million shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. 162,483 were accumulated by Investec Asset North America. Moreover, Arga Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership has 5.52% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 85,800 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Dalton Investments Limited Co accumulated 374,485 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 25,266 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp stated it has 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 0.18% or 941,129 shares. Choate Inv Advisors invested in 0.26% or 61,153 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp invested in 128,257 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 3.34M shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SNX vs. CTSH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Parnassus Fund Comments on Cognizant – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.