Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $4.35 Million; Equity Residential Has 0.99 Sentiment

Equity Residential (EQR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 184 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 185 decreased and sold positions in Equity Residential. The funds in our database reported: 316.17 million shares, down from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Equity Residential in top ten stock positions increased from 12 to 14 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 153 Increased: 141 New Position: 43.

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritas Investment Management Llp acquired 37,177 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Veritas Investment Management Llp holds 920,773 shares with $108.60M value, up from 883,596 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 16.07 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, January 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Research Advsrs stated it has 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Proffitt Goodson Incorporated reported 15,998 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Franklin has invested 1.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). White Pine Investment invested in 3.27% or 55,464 shares. Cohen Cap Mgmt Inc invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hendershot accumulated 42,396 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Howard accumulated 314,852 shares. Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Inc Tx accumulated 1.61% or 46,864 shares. 40,301 were reported by Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited invested 2.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parkside Bancshares & Tru accumulated 17,656 shares. Ycg Lc owns 98,228 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guggenheim Cap reported 1.94% stake. Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 39,128 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $6.71 million activity.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 889,976 shares traded. Equity Residential (EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.39 billion. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. It has a 53.67 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.