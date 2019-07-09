Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $4.35 Million as Market Value Rose; As Ringcentral (RNG) Stock Price Rose, 1492 Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.64 Million Its Stake

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 37,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 920,773 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.60 million, up from 883,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.56. About 15.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 15,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, down from 89,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $121.91. About 454,517 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 1.65M shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,229 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,665 shares. Synovus Fincl accumulated 558,801 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Co stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Condor Mngmt stated it has 50,443 shares. New Vernon Inv Mgmt Limited Company has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community State Bank Na accumulated 1.77% or 74,463 shares. Sabal holds 295,242 shares. Van Eck invested in 0.16% or 283,866 shares. Roosevelt Inv Gp Inc owns 4.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 301,599 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 46,864 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 5.02M shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Zweig holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 183,981 shares.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 106,291 shares to 131,759 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $206,884 activity. $3.42 million worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares were sold by Shmunis Vladimir. The insider Shah Praful sold 2,500 shares worth $214,750. 2,766 shares were sold by Dhruv Mitesh, worth $238,632. Sipes David also sold $509,796 worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) on Thursday, January 10.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.

