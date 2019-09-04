Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Lifted Its Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position; Elastic N.V. Ordinary Shares (ESTC) Shorts Up By 22.71%

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) stake by 2.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritas Investment Management Llp acquired 25,255 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Veritas Investment Management Llp holds 931,762 shares with $67.48 million value, up from 906,507 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp now has $33.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.48. About 2.70M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING

Elastic N.V. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ESTC) had an increase of 22.71% in short interest. ESTC’s SI was 4.28M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 22.71% from 3.49 million shares previously. With 1.03 million avg volume, 4 days are for Elastic N.V. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ESTC)’s short sellers to cover ESTC’s short positions. The SI to Elastic N.V. Ordinary Shares’s float is 21.24%. The stock decreased 6.42% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 3.63M shares traded or 158.41% up from the average. Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. Humphries Brian bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16 million.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 16.92% above currents $61.48 stock price. Cognizant had 14 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 2 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, May 3. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Monday, April 29. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $6900 target. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1.26M shares. Synovus owns 65,428 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Com owns 8,039 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested in 29,974 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3.28 million shares. 48,800 are held by Numerixs Techs. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 3,355 shares. Moreover, Carlson Lp has 0.42% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Carret Asset Mngmt owns 9,158 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares stated it has 6,514 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 14.69 million shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.69% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pggm Invests accumulated 897,566 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,007 shares in its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Elastic (NYSE:ESTC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Elastic has $13700 highest and $7500 lowest target. $105.56’s average target is 28.34% above currents $82.25 stock price. Elastic had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. Barclays Capital maintained Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) rating on Thursday, August 29. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $10900 target. Citigroup maintained Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) on Thursday, August 29 with “Neutral” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. Bank of America maintained Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) rating on Thursday, August 29. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $13700 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) rating on Thursday, August 29. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $11700 target. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”.