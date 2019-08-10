Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Increased Mastercard (MA) Holding By $1.35 Million; Shorts at Editas Medicine (EDIT) Lowered By 0.67%

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) had a decrease of 0.67% in short interest. EDIT’s SI was 8.41 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.67% from 8.46 million shares previously. With 744,800 avg volume, 11 days are for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s short sellers to cover EDIT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 650,925 shares traded. Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has declined 14.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EDIT News: 18/05/2018 – Editas Medicine Reports Data Demonstrating Subretinal Injection of EDIT-101 Well-tolerated in Non-human Primates; 28/03/2018 – EDITAS MEDICINE INC – ALEXIS BORISY AND JOHN MENDLEIN, STEPPED DOWN FROM BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – $EDIT $CRSP $NTLA -; 06/03/2018 EDITAS 4Q LOSS/SHR 84C, EST. LOSS/SHR 86C; 06/03/2018 – Editas Medicine 4Q Loss $36.2M; 14/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Editas Medicine to Present New Data Demonstrating Progress Towards Creating Genome Editing Medicines at the American Society of; 06/03/2018 – Editas Medicine 4Q Loss/Shr 84c; 04/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 1.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritas Investment Management Llp acquired 5,745 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Veritas Investment Management Llp holds 375,983 shares with $88.50M value, up from 370,238 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $288.00B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It currently has negative earnings. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 insider sales for $39.05 million activity. $6.63 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.