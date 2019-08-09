Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; As General Mills (GIS) Valuation Rose, White Pine Capital Increased Stake by $1.06 Million

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 37,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 920,773 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.60 million, up from 883,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 22.49M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 299.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 20,855 shares as the company's stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 27,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 6,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 2.22 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 41,635 shares to 63,745 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,490 shares, and cut its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc has invested 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Northeast Mgmt has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Natixis reported 170,613 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel has invested 1.17% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh reported 24,295 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 176 shares. Texas Yale stated it has 28,928 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hightower Tru Lta reported 151,847 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Eagle Asset Incorporated owns 40,351 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 91,617 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 27,766 shares. North Carolina-based National Bank Of America De has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). S&Co has 43,480 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% stake.

