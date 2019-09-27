Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Increased Cerner (CERN) Position by $1.15 Million; Benedict Financial Advisors Has Boosted Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Position by $344,250

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 15,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.86 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $68.36. About 1.37M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,775 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 29,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 7.77 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY YERVOY WORLDWIDE REVENUE $249 MLN VS $330 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – The Cherry Orchard, Bristol Old Vic – a thoroughly Russian production; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 23/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Fri, 3/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Cerner a Buy? – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cerner Declares First Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:CERN – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CERN or TRHC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “VA launches training program for Cerner’s incoming EHR – Kansas City Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner Announces New Chief Marketing Officer Nasdaq:CERN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 3,610 shares. Btim has 0.1% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 106,145 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 172,283 shares. Country Club Trust Com Na reported 0.1% stake. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks stated it has 29,480 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advsrs holds 0% or 2 shares. Alta Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3,519 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,209 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr invested in 823 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs accumulated 0.12% or 37,416 shares. Nine Masts Cap Ltd has 0.14% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 13,359 shares. Moreover, Primecap Mngmt Ca has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.03% or 6,521 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.08% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Beacon Financial Grp reported 27,700 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster National Bank & Trust N A stated it has 76,331 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc accumulated 108,200 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 48,927 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Insurance Company. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv owns 9,151 shares. City stated it has 0.64% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Comerica National Bank has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Welch Grp Ltd has 0.05% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 738,831 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 55,654 shares. 29,876 are held by Marco Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. 433 were reported by Shamrock Asset Lc. Trust Inv Advsr stated it has 0.68% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.22% or 11,636 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Pooled Five-Year Survival Results for Opdivo in Previously-Treated Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Biotechs With the Biggest Cash Stockpiles – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Says Research at ESMO Demonstrates Breadth of Oncology Development Program and Focus on Improving OS Across Multiple Cancers – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $240.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,730 shares to 82,510 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.