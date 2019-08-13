Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Decreased Moody’s (MCO) Stake as Market Value Rose; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Holding in Mastercard (MA) Lowered by $2.22 Million as Stock Value Rose

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $270. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Moody's Corp (MCO) by 77.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp analyzed 1,815 shares as the company's stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98,000, down from 2,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Moody's Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $40.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $212.93. About 479,673 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 165 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,309 shares. The Illinois-based Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 4,304 shares. Virginia-based Akre Mngmt has invested 10.86% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 1,132 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Llc reported 50,524 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 105,970 shares. Aqr Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Management) owns 1,108 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Dock Street Asset has 66,324 shares for 4.1% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,583 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 98,692 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 228,471 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Com accumulated 4,214 shares.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 673 shares to 27,433 shares, valued at $32.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pcj Counsel Limited reported 17,500 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Kings Point Cap Mngmt owns 419 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 137,265 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability holds 159,802 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moore Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 50,000 shares. 1,341 are owned by Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company Il. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 15,439 shares. Hardman Johnston Advisors, Connecticut-based fund reported 222,177 shares. Citigroup invested in 300,084 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd accumulated 21,138 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Swedbank holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.50 million shares. Rosenbaum Jay D, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,066 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 3.34M shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 0.05% or 1,720 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 insider sales for $39.05 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6,984 shares to 413,726 shares, valued at $22.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).