Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Decreased Its Cvs Caremark (CVS) Stake by $605,525; Market Value Declined; Marcato Capital Management LP Has Lowered Itron (ITRI) Holding as Share Value Rose

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 11,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 819,819 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.21 million, down from 831,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 71.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 429,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, down from 596,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 178,927 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M; 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,177 shares to 920,773 shares, valued at $108.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 408,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.25 billion for 8.60 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 sales for $33.89 million activity.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $25.55 million for 25.91 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.