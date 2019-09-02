Veritas Investment Management Llp Decreased Holding in Moody’s (MCO) by $328,515 as Market Valuation Rose; Infosys LTD (INFY) Market Valuation Rose While Comgest Global Investors Sas Trimmed by $41.24 Million Its Stake

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 77.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 1,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98,000, down from 2,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 654,654 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 22/03/2018 – South African rand slips ahead of Moody’s; Naspers dents bourse; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes Of Cgcmt 2015-GC29; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Cfr To Ski Carbon Black (Mauritius), Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B-bf/A-bf.ar Ratings To Allaria Dólares Plus Fci , A New Fund Managed By Allaria Ledesma; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Vietnam’s Credit Profile Reflects Robust Growth Trends, Although Banking System Risks, Fiscal Strains Remain; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES RATING ON EU785.6M CLO NOTES OF EPIHIRO; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To San Jose-Evergreen Ccd, Ca Election Of 2016 Go Bonds, Series A & A-1, Affirms Outstanding Go Debt; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Baa2/P-2 Deposit Ratings To Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Lira Weakness Problematic for Turkey’s Economy, Says Moody’s Investors Service

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 21.14 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231.06M, down from 25.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 33,524 shares to 124,033 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $584.21M for 20.52 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 23,199 shares to 464,667 shares, valued at $71.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $369.28M for 27.36 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.