Veritas Investment Management Llp Cut By $12.66 Million Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake; Shannon River Fund Management Has Lifted By $7.50 Million Its Pros Holdings (PRO) Stake

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) stake by 48.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shannon River Fund Management Llc acquired 178,586 shares as Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)’s stock rose 29.15%. The Shannon River Fund Management Llc holds 543,144 shares with $22.94M value, up from 364,558 last quarter. Pros Holdings Inc now has $2.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.28. About 26,534 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 16.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 143,895 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 1.75%. The Veritas Investment Management Llp holds 745,645 shares with $65.83 million value, down from 889,540 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $37.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $95.57. About 2.71 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Company owns 156,223 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group, a New York-based fund reported 1.46 million shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 12,916 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 2.20 million shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has 0.21% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Svcs Automobile Association owns 81,048 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 19,486 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 0.02% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 12,164 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 98,600 shares stake. Legal General Gp Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 6,527 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 659,179 shares. 35,150 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Amer Intll Gp Inc reported 20,191 shares. Northern Trust owns 571,240 shares.

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) stake by 23,199 shares to 464,667 valued at $71.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 673 shares and now owns 27,433 shares. Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Fiserv had 16 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James initiated the shares of FISV in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, January 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Monday, January 28 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, January 29. William Blair upgraded Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Tuesday, January 22 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 18,956 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha owns 5,279 shares. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Services, a Florida-based fund reported 18,071 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 296 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 369,877 shares or 2.75% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.51% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Alps Advsr reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 161,178 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability has 0.45% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cornerstone has 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,245 shares. Enterprise reported 203 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bloom Tree Ptnrs Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 296,464 shares. Jackson Wealth Lc reported 0.23% stake. Tompkins Financial accumulated 1,044 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.2% or 193,861 shares.