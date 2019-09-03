Veritas Investment Management Llp Boosted Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); As Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Marcato Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 18,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 404,323 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.96 million, up from 386,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47M, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 687,332 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Filament Limited invested 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Clough Capital Prns LP invested 1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.37 million shares. 72.43M were reported by Vanguard Gp. Partner Investment Management LP invested 2.58% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Choate stated it has 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stillwater Capital Lc holds 44,501 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 3,655 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stanley has 0.34% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 2,650 shares. Strs Ohio owns 1.04 million shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.76% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sandy Spring Bancorporation reported 12,942 shares. Bailard Inc accumulated 35,284 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47 billion and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call) by 150,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 429,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,000 shares, and cut its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.63M were reported by Northern. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 11,326 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group stated it has 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 19,950 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv has 7,633 shares. Invesco owns 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 1.18 million shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 67,725 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Putnam Fl Inv Management Co has 130,719 shares. Cornerstone reported 638 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Rech & Management stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 648 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bancshares accumulated 9,125 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 492,701 shares. Glenmede Company Na has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).