Veritas Asset Management Llp Upped Its Facebook (FB) Position; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Increased Its Stake

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 267,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4.38 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $845.91M, up from 4.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $186.22. About 8.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/05/2018 – Ex-U.N. chief Annan tells Facebook to move faster on hate speech; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS “MASSIVELY RAMPING HIRING” AT CO- CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Facebook starts shipping Oculus Go headsets for $199; 12/04/2018 – EU privacy watchdogs to look into harvesting of data from social media; 22/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Was Firm at Heart of Scandal Over Facebook Data Handling; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ALLOW USERS TO APPEAL DECISIONS ON POSTS; 28/03/2018 – Facebook won’t reveal its own smart speaker at the F8 developer conference in May, Bloomberg reported; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg: I haven’t seen a ‘meaningful number of people’ deleting Facebook accounts

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $31.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.84. About 3.68 million shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Check out the lavish digs that Jeff Bezos may soon call home; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s ‘Long Runway’ to Retail Success: Report — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Amazon is expanding its Vancouver tech hub with a; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 29/05/2018 – Brazil denies Total license to drill Amazon basin for 4th time; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 27/03/2018 – Coupe Says Sainsbury Service Is Faster Than Amazon (Video); 09/04/2018 – Amazon has an underground subculture that trades reviews for deals – and the company is finally cracking down; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Ultrafast Delivery From Whole Foods Market Is Now Available in Six Cities Through Prime Now, More to Come in 201

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4,396 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Com invested in 29,277 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 10 reported 0.08% stake. Bankshares Of Hawaii holds 31,588 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Cognios Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,443 shares. Davy Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 1.25% or 36,833 shares. United Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv, Germany-based fund reported 220,000 shares. Usca Ria Lc reported 12,258 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp accumulated 0.3% or 6,774 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Comml Bank Of Omaha holds 1.04% or 82,473 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,772 shares. Alps Advsr reported 28,743 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. General Amer Invsts Communications stated it has 18,000 shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Llc accumulated 26,906 shares. 22,076 were reported by Daiwa Securities Group. David R Rahn reported 2,661 shares stake. Pure Financial holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 519 shares. Suncoast Equity Mgmt invested in 2.01% or 5,181 shares. Lafayette reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America accumulated 1,189 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Optimum Inv reported 2,416 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has 3.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 107,399 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company holds 2.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,881 shares. The California-based Whittier Tru Company has invested 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 927,700 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s PillPack loses patient data source – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 09/13/2019: AMZN, TM, TSLA, BGS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.