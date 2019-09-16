Veritas Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake; BP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (BPAQF) Shorts Lowered By 2.28%

BP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BPAQF) had a decrease of 2.28% in short interest. BPAQF’s SI was 12.72M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.28% from 13.02 million shares previously. With 4,900 avg volume, 2596 days are for BP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BPAQF)’s short sellers to cover BPAQF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 16,465 shares traded. BP p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BPAQF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 30.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 2.03M shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Veritas Asset Management Llp holds 4.52 million shares with $558.38 million value, down from 6.55M last quarter. American Express Co now has $97.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $117.07. About 1.23 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April

BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated gas and oil firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $132.76 billion. It operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. It has a 14.95 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas , and power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 35,600 shares to 7.89M valued at $645.91M in 2019Q2. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 157,500 shares and now owns 889,315 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peoples Fincl has invested 1.59% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 9.45 million shares. Argent Tru invested in 54,011 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management Limited Company has 1,225 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust stated it has 81,634 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Rothschild And Com Asset Mgmt Us invested in 385,965 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd owns 4.12M shares. Boys Arnold And Commerce has 43,179 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 2,439 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 386,050 shares. Artisan Partners Lp holds 4.24 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 557,867 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 0.29% or 126,364 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru holds 74,705 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Com has invested 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Houthis Cut Saudi Oil Supply, Who Wins? Hint: Not E&P Oil Names. Fintech Firesale, And Goldman Spoils Apple – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 17.31% above currents $117.07 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8 with “Buy”. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was initiated by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AXP in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22.