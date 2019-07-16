Veritas Asset Management Llp Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Raised by $9.99 Million as Stock Value Declined; Geo Group New (GEO) Share Value Declined While Artemis Investment Management Llp Cut Position

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 111,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.41 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.83M, down from 4.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 1.26M shares traded or 69.91% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 40,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.45 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $606.58M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $265.96. About 2.54 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Almost Had Some Fed Fun – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Optum exec will become new UnitedHealthcare CEO – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank stated it has 0.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eagle Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 4.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4.43M shares. Choate Advsrs accumulated 1,832 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Fincl accumulated 13,228 shares. Orleans Cap Mgmt La, a Louisiana-based fund reported 11,367 shares. 105,479 are held by Scotia Inc. Moreover, Investec Asset Mngmt Limited has 1.92% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.96M shares. 283 are held by Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Baldwin Invest Management Llc accumulated 1,220 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc accumulated 2,508 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cap World Invsts reported 41.73 million shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Mgmt has 474,683 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.64% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 62,942 shares stake. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,132 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.72 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. The insider BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33 million.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 96,100 shares to 194,100 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 21,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Analysts await The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.6 per share. GEO’s profit will be $80.01 million for 7.14 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by The GEO Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.