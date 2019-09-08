Veritas Asset Management Llp Stake in Franco Nevada (FNV) Has Lowered as Shares Rose; New York State Common Retirement Fund Trimmed Position in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by $1.65 Million

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $96.53. About 665,886 shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 32,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 649,000 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.57 million, down from 681,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Principal Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 1.04 million shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – B. RILEY FINANCIAL – BEBE’S BOARD ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF JOE SCIROCCO, ITS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Net $397.1M; 30/05/2018 – Principal Expands Digital Reach with RobustWealth Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Principal Financial Board Approves New Buyback Authorization of Up to $300M; 07/05/2018 – Principal Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31; 07/05/2018 – InVivo Therapeutics: Jeff Modestino Appointed Principal Fincl Officer and Principal Acctg Officer

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 76,545 shares to 13.55M shares, valued at $671.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 80,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $82.11M for 54.85 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,378 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.08% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). 74,981 were accumulated by Dt Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. Gemmer Asset Limited Com, California-based fund reported 374 shares. Washington Natl Bank owns 1,772 shares. Moreover, Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 300 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com invested in 124 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 605,054 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs Incorporated holds 5,133 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Company Ma invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability Co invested in 587,435 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Moreover, Kistler has 0.01% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Pictet Asset holds 0.03% or 260,676 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 649,000 shares.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc by 90,132 shares to 856,087 shares, valued at $18.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 708,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $393.66M for 9.53 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.