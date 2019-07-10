Veritas Asset Management Llp Stake in Franco Nevada (FNV) Decreased by $1.14 Million as Shares Rose; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowered Its Public Svc Enterprise Group (PEG) Holding by $3.25 Million as Stock Price Rose

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 508,032 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) by 81.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,870 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 67,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.02. About 1.87 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Gold Company’s Production Is About to Get a Big Boost – The Motley Fool” on April 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “8 Reasons I Just Bought Franco-Nevada Corporation Stock – The Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Don’t Waste Your Money on Penny Stocks, These 3 Stocks Are Better Buys – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2018. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why 2019 Could Be Franco-Nevada’s Golden Year – The Motley Fool” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Sell This Summer – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $55.69M for 71.01 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PSEG Holds One of Lowest Carbon Emissions Rates Among Largest US Power Producers – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Alibaba Stock Is Riding High on Growth in Cloud, Global Operations – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “5 Best GARP Stocks With Discounted PEG – Zacks.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PSEG Bridgeport Harbor Station 5 Online and Providing Power to Thousands of Connecticut Homes and Businesses – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PEG’s profit will be $328.53M for 23.08 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.81% negative EPS growth.

