Veritas Asset Management Llp Stake in Franco Nevada (FNV) Cut by $1.14 Million; Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) Holder Northstar Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.95 Million

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 97,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 274,523 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 371,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 56,440 shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $98.26. About 29,372 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Lpl Limited Liability reported 37,204 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Co holds 6,900 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 102,908 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg stated it has 1.12M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of America De invested in 0% or 392,017 shares. Tower Research (Trc) reported 5,656 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Management, California-based fund reported 1.54M shares. Asset Management One Limited holds 199,229 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 11,396 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). 1.38 million were accumulated by Geode Mgmt Lc. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 29,900 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) or 257,128 shares.

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $49.59 million for 6.71 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 28,072 shares to 43,045 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 43,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $144,090 activity.

