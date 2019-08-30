Veritas Asset Management Llp Stake in Franco Nevada (FNV) Cut by $1.14 Million; Montrusco Bolton Investments Holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Has Trimmed by $35.29 Million as Stock Price Rose

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $96.51. About 35,115 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 28.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 630,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.86 million, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.98. About 63,485 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15,000 shares to 731,815 shares, valued at $133.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 80,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

