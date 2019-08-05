Veritas Asset Management Llp Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Raised by $11.83 Million; As Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose, Synovus Financial Has Increased Stake

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 5,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 57,244 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58 million, up from 51,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.33M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 71,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4.12M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $686.06 million, up from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook is making Kevin Martin, a former chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), its interim head of U.S. policy; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 21/04/2018 – Google has developed chips for AI, and Facebook has a nascent chip effort; 20/03/2018 – Massachusetts, New York send letter to Facebook demanding documents; 06/04/2018 – Facebook will require more authentication for people buying political ads; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says If Facebook User Deletes Account, Data Is Deleted (Video); 10/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in; 07/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for copyright infringement, and Facebook ‘intends to fight’:; 01/05/2018 – Facebook to Add `Clear History’ Tool to Let Users Scrub Web Data

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,546 shares to 377,968 shares, valued at $71.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 79,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 471,703 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).