Veritas Asset Management Llp Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Boosted by $11.83 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Market Valuation Rose, Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Lifted Holding

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 71,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4.12 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $686.06M, up from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – ACCUSED ALLEGED TO HAVE POSTED CRYPTIC FACEBOOK MESSAGE: POLICE; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: WhatsApp CEO bails on Facebook over privacy concerns; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is defending itself from charges that it misused data illicitly obtained from Facebook users; 23/04/2018 – In online advertising, Facebook is a publisher; 01/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has demanded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg give evidence to MPs in; 19/03/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm “to conduct a comprehensive audit of Cambridge Analytica”; 09/05/2018 – Tech Today: Match Faces Facebook, Cutting Broadcom, Twilio Rising — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is launching a data abuse bounty program to ask its users to help it find companies using unauthorized data; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 26/03/2018 – Attorneys General ‘Profoundly Concerned’ Over Facebook User Data

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 12,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 49,041 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 36,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $141.95. About 1.71 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “It’s Almost Time For These Leveraged Media ETFs – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook wins review of BlackBerry photo tag patent – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,996 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Barrett Asset Management reported 180,998 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Arrow reported 1.4% stake. Covey Cap Advisors Llc stated it has 13,552 shares or 3.04% of all its holdings. Markston Int Limited Liability stated it has 1.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Personal Capital accumulated 259,660 shares. Df Dent And Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,582 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn stated it has 3,104 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stevens First Principles has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 141,559 were accumulated by Psagot Investment House Limited. Atria Invs Limited Liability reported 63,984 shares. Callahan Advsr Lc has invested 1.87% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 620 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsr Limited Company reported 105,317 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 79,796 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.17% or 1.06 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.14% or 220,255 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The stated it has 0.13% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,304 shares. Wagner Bowman reported 8,585 shares. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.29% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Millennium Ltd has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Security Tru owns 1,670 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Martin Currie Ltd has 1.16% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 141 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv invested in 0.15% or 29,454 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt accumulated 3,123 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W. P. Carey: Don’t Chase The Stock Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Mall REIT Stocks Just Plunged: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) And Wondering If The 23% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.