Veritas Asset Management Llp Stake in American Express Co (AXP) Has Decreased by $249.45 Million; As Cameco (CCJ) Shares Declined, Discovery Capital Management Upped by $926,000 Its Stake

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 30.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 4.52M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $558.38 million, down from 6.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.34 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 92,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.15M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 1.99 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 85,650 shares to 57,350 shares, valued at $12.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 4,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,745 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Denison Mines a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Rech reported 20,060 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.36% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 858,038 shares. Oppenheimer Company reported 100,396 shares stake. Carnegie Asset Limited has 2,562 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Iowa-based Pecaut & Com has invested 0.73% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fjarde Ap owns 240,620 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Asset reported 0.31% stake. Bessemer Gru Inc invested in 1.22M shares or 0.51% of the stock. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 14,601 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 73,547 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Co reported 2,245 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 355,900 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $1.11B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).