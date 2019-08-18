Veritas Asset Management Llp Raised Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding; Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Had 3 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Big Lots has $45 highest and $36 lowest target. $40.83’s average target is 99.66% above currents $20.45 stock price. Big Lots had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $40 target in Monday, March 11 report. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, March 11. See Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) latest ratings:

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 1.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritas Asset Management Llp acquired 80,375 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Veritas Asset Management Llp holds 6.55M shares with $578.86 million value, up from 6.47 million last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $132.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.30 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorporation has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Corda Inv Management Ltd has 0.4% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 39,509 shares. C M Bidwell Associate Ltd owns 214 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,485 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 955 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc owns 6.85 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation has 125,054 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 45,294 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.03% or 2,962 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corp owns 110,542 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has 0.26% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 31,530 shares. Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Horan Advisors Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 815 shares. Bangor Retail Bank holds 0.17% or 10,209 shares. Everett Harris Ca stated it has 7,138 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. had bought 2,500 shares worth $211,675 on Monday, April 29.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” published on July 31, 2019, Wsj.com published: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Intl has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 13.53% above currents $84.91 stock price. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 19. Citigroup maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. Bank of America upgraded the shares of PM in report on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Is Yielding 4.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “After The Sell-Off: 4 NYSE Stocks That Dropped Below Book Value. – Forbes” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMP) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Big Lots, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation has invested 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 0.07% or 156,587 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.07% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 387,111 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Olstein Cap Mgmt L P holds 40,000 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 40,835 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 7,354 shares. Magnetar Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 7,084 shares in its portfolio. Principal Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 321,827 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc holds 69,686 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Inc reported 0.01% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Axa has invested 0.03% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). California Employees Retirement reported 142,279 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 37,802 shares in its portfolio. Invesco holds 0.02% or 1.24M shares.