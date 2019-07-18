Veritas Asset Management Llp Raised Holding in American Express Co (AXP) by $3.22 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Maintained by Carret Asset Management Llc

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 29,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.55 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716.08 million, up from 6.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $127.08. About 1.87M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $17.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1992.03. About 2.56 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 28/04/2018 – Paytm chief wants to challenge Flipkart, Amazon at home; 29/05/2018 – Amazon protestors, led by a group called SumOfUs, plan to fly a plane with a banner reading, “Bezos Needs a Boss.”; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 24/04/2018 – Biswal, Duggal on Amazon’s Hurdles to Entry in India (Video); 29/05/2018 – Amazon’s board has recommended that shareholders reject the proposal; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Guardian Circle Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,100 shares to 14,420 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,748 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).