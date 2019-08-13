Veritas Asset Management Llp Position in Franco Nevada (FNV) Has Lowered by $1.14 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Raised Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $537,000 as Stock Value Declined

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 81.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 3,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $151.45. About 6.98 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $94.15. About 600,469 shares traded or 9.77% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 29,563 shares to 6.55M shares, valued at $716.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 731,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Lc stated it has 1,970 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 16,700 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.95 million shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Company holds 9,810 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 379,788 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited owns 12,600 shares for 12.92% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tuttle Tactical Management accumulated 18,226 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Sunbelt Secs holds 2,936 shares. Miles owns 1,782 shares. Highlander Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0.38% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa reported 2,185 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 3.14M shares. Horizon Invest Service Limited Liability Corp holds 0.28% or 2,315 shares.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $219.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.