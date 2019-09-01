Veritas Asset Management Llp Lowered Stake in Franco Nevada (FNV) by $1.14 Million as Stock Rose; Bokf Has Decreased Nike (NKE) Position by $335,328 as Share Price Rose

Bokf decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 3,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 122,991 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36M, down from 126,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 4.81M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $97.66. About 549,718 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability Com holds 469,381 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Comm accumulated 0.08% or 11,901 shares. Farmers Trust Com holds 0.46% or 19,196 shares. Altfest L J Co reported 1,304 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Farmers Merchants has 0.49% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). North Star Asset Mgmt has 0.46% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). B Riley Wealth has 24,445 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1.43% or 89,665 shares. Natixis has invested 0.49% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). New York-based American Int has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Monetta Finance Ser invested in 21,000 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,936 shares. Cambridge Financial Gp Inc Inc has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Private Advisor Group Limited holds 65,957 shares.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17,748 shares to 297,270 shares, valued at $30.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15,000 shares to 731,815 shares, valued at $133.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 40,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).