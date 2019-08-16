Veritas Asset Management Llp Lowered Its Position in Franco Nevada (FNV) by $1.14 Million; As Comerica (CMA) Stock Declined, Hillsdale Investment Management Increased Holding by $381,060

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 5,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 5,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425,000, up from 580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $61.35. About 405,725 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 16/04/2018 – Comerica Inc expected to post earnings of $1.53 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net $281M; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $1.54 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Noninterest Expenses Modesly Lower Vs. 1Q; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Noninterest Income $244 Million; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.83. About 303,207 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,480 shares to 380 shares, valued at $49,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Methanex Corp Com (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 65,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,650 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 254,777 shares to 12.18 million shares, valued at $656.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 305,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).