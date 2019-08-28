Veritas Asset Management Llp Lowered Its Holding in Franco Nevada (FNV) by $1.14 Million; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shares Rose, Barometer Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $561,150

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 68,050 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 61,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $93.63. About 375,934 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $97.81. About 171,024 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 103,507 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $466.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 731,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19,100 shares to 95,500 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices Etf (IHI) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,600 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Corp accumulated 0.03% or 45,509 shares. 90,548 were reported by Marietta Investment Prtnrs Lc. Westpac holds 18,702 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 61,300 are held by Olstein Cap Management L P. 19 were reported by Private Ocean Ltd Liability. Amp Investors Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 196,961 shares. Moors And Cabot has 17,600 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.22% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cleararc Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability holds 29,188 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wedge Management L Lp Nc owns 492,170 shares. Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc Inc Inc accumulated 75,550 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Everence Cap Management, Indiana-based fund reported 8,004 shares. Synovus invested in 0.02% or 11,482 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt reported 3,856 shares stake.