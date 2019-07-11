Veritas Asset Management Llp Lifted Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake; MEDICURE ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (MCUJF) Shorts Increased By 33.33%

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 1.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritas Asset Management Llp acquired 80,375 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Veritas Asset Management Llp holds 6.55 million shares with $578.86M value, up from 6.47 million last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $124.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 4.15 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share

MEDICURE INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) had an increase of 33.33% in short interest. MCUJF’s SI was 400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 33.33% from 300 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 0 days are for MEDICURE INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)’s short sellers to cover MCUJF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.18% or $0.236 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 1,133 shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Medicure Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, Barbados, and India. The company has market cap of $55.97 million. The firm primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non-ST elevated acute coronary syndrome. It has a 1.59 P/E ratio. It is also developing TARDOXAL that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia/neurological indications.

Another recent and important Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Medicure Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Philip Morris had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 23. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 25. Bank of America maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, March 25. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $74 target. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. Shares for $211,675 were bought by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.

