Veritas Asset Management Llp Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $5.91 Million; Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Holder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $411,516 as Stock Were Volatile

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.28 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $841.82 million, up from 6.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 14.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 34,293 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 86,295 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 120,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 15,964 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Korea (EWY) by 24,228 shares to 819,732 shares, valued at $49.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Van Kampen Dynamic Credit Opp (VTA) by 88,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ftse/Xinhua China 25 Index Fund (FXI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 7 investors sold PMO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 6.53 million shares or 7.16% less from 7.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore & Com has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Van Eck Assoc owns 149,334 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has 28,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Mackay Shields Ltd Com reported 1.23M shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 10,336 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 5,725 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 162,186 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 13,056 shares. 1607 Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 71,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors reported 67,580 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Lpl Finance Limited Liability has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Graybill Bartz Ltd invested in 0.16% or 1,767 shares. Hwg Lp, Texas-based fund reported 38,284 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of reported 462,407 shares stake. Geller Advisors Limited Co invested in 4,962 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Company Ny has invested 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 5.08 million are held by Findlay Park Prns Llp. Webster Bancorp N A has 125,890 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Limited Company holds 0% or 21,282 shares in its portfolio. Sfmg Limited Liability reported 51,390 shares stake. Cambridge Tru reported 481,521 shares. White Pine Investment Co invested in 54,864 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp reported 93,766 shares stake. Frontier holds 272,107 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Marietta Inv Partners Limited Liability has 3.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 87,880 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd owns 5.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.60M shares.

