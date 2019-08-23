Veritas Asset Management Llp Lifted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; Profile of 6 Analysts Covering Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Among 7 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Continental Resources has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.25’s average target is 73.70% above currents $30.08 stock price. Continental Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. M Partners maintained the shares of CLR in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the shares of CLR in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. See Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $59.0000 58.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $53 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $45 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $55.0000 52.0000

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ifs Securities

22/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $52 New Target: $55 Maintain

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 1.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritas Asset Management Llp acquired 40,443 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Veritas Asset Management Llp holds 2.45M shares with $606.58M value, up from 2.41 million last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $220.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.08% or $7.41 during the last trading session, reaching $232.94. About 4.41M shares traded or 22.68% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 16.48% above currents $232.94 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $29800 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Incorporated accumulated 2,631 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Appleton Prtnrs Ma owns 1.24% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 37,932 shares. Maine-based Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.37% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Finemark Bancorporation owns 39,669 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Cna Financial Corporation holds 16,500 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Miles Capital Inc invested in 0.65% or 3,015 shares. State Street has invested 0.9% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tiaa Cref Invest Lc accumulated 5.01M shares or 0.88% of the stock. Northeast Consultants reported 0.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 857,520 were accumulated by Pggm Invs. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp owns 27,970 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Lesa Sroufe stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.32% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4.24 million shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Co reported 2,173 shares. The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insur has invested 1.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “It’s Still All About Politics For This ETF – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) – GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Data Dependency Emerges – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold Continental Resources, Inc. shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Ltd Com reported 67,301 shares stake. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Agf owns 0.03% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 58,176 shares. Point72 Asset L P holds 0.01% or 65,956 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 1.44M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 185,812 shares in its portfolio. The Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Price Michael F holds 1.5% or 270,000 shares. Cambrian Capital Lp accumulated 96,050 shares or 6.14% of the stock. Hodges Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 26,525 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 629,703 were accumulated by Waddell & Reed Financial. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd owns 70,286 shares. 456,565 were accumulated by Vaughan Nelson Management L P. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 30,847 shares.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Continental Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Continental Resources Announces $85 Million Divestiture Of Water Handling Facility In STACK And Strategic Initiatives – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Rebounds After Economic Data Dampens Recession Fears – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Continental Resources CEO urges lower oil production from U.S., OPEC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 1.39 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $11.26 billion. The firm sells its natural gas and crude oil production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. It has a 12.03 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. Hamm Harold also bought $1.50M worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares. Shares for $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.