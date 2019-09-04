Veritas Asset Management Llp Lifted American Express Co (AXP) Position by $3.22 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Share Price Declined, H Partners Management Lowered Position by $79.76 Million

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $58.62. About 846,252 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 29,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6.55M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716.08 million, up from 6.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $117.6. About 3.20 million shares traded or 0.92% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $188.68 million for 6.37 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gotham Asset Limited Liability accumulated 33,066 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,537 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.26% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rothschild Il holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,755 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Co reported 62,209 shares stake. Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc holds 0.47% or 53,528 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsr owns 1,850 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 134,538 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 579,183 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Scotia owns 14,325 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 410 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 4,235 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

