Veritas Asset Management Llp Increases Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM); As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Lifted by $1.16 Million Its Position

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 80,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 6.55 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578.86 million, up from 6.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 9.04M shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yext -6% on downside Q3 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Philip Morris International (PM), Altria Group (MO) said to weigh 58-42% ownership split – Bloomberg (CORRECTION) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,576 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Advsr Lc. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 2,402 shares stake. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 22,592 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 145,922 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 139,865 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Provident Investment Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Park Avenue Limited Liability invested in 0.11% or 22,268 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 2,711 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement owns 16,436 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Town And Country State Bank And Trust Co Dba First Bankers Trust Co reported 37,635 shares. Grimes & Co invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Proshare Advsrs has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pentwater Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 1.76 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sand Hill Lc, California-based fund reported 54,326 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corp reported 1.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cim Ltd Com invested in 86,979 shares. S&Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zwj Invest Counsel accumulated 5,570 shares. Choate Invest Advisors holds 17,333 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Taylor Asset Management reported 3,500 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 3,625 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2,934 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited reported 121,331 shares stake. Orrstown Fincl holds 8,062 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 1.65M shares. Lederer & Counsel Ca reported 22,375 shares stake.