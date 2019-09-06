Veritas Asset Management Llp Increases Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Raymond James Trust Has Cut Position by $332,800

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 212,006 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06 million, down from 215,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $122.92. About 237,596 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 254,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 12.18 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656.82 million, up from 11.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $62.57. About 236,105 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company owns 1.08 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.41% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 92,652 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,865 shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 2,930 shares. M Securities owns 74,301 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brookmont Cap has 2.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 32,063 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Company owns 44,554 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Llc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Perkins Coie Trust Commerce stated it has 38,846 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Amp Invsts Limited invested in 1.32M shares or 0.77% of the stock. 28,045 were accumulated by Mcf Limited Liability Company. Putnam Invs invested in 2.91M shares. Holowesko Prns Ltd stated it has 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Cohen Cap Mngmt Inc has 1.8% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lsv Asset invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VB) by 2,751 shares to 22,751 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IJR).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.78 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 159,169 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 0.15% or 335,954 shares. 186 were reported by Alphamark Advsr Llc. Moreover, Evergreen Ltd has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,101 shares. 182,465 are held by Twin Capital Inc. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,347 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com reported 78,972 shares. Keating Investment Counselors has 98,638 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Co stated it has 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 9,974 were accumulated by Smith Moore And Company. S&Co has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,263 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Lc owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 33,575 shares. Sol Cap Management holds 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 20,782 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 413,864 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $633,621 activity. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.