Veritas Asset Management Llp Increased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $7.07 Million; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Market Valuation Rose, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Upped Its Holding by $1.16 Million

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 80,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 6.55 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578.86 million, up from 6.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $73.97. About 3.75 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 9,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 50,995 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 41,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $137.56. About 1.02 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 157,288 shares to 39,898 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 90,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,572 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited holds 219,972 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru accumulated 1.26% or 22,007 shares. Orrstown Ser Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,980 shares. 4,235 were reported by City. Prudential Public Limited Co owns 1.24M shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.13% or 211,221 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited has 11,295 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Landscape Mngmt Lc reported 2,961 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 10,025 shares. 9,000 were accumulated by Psagot Invest House Ltd. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 73,957 shares. Salem Cap Management owns 4,195 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Hillsdale Management Inc owns 3,650 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Rodgers Brothers has 0.13% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,698 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Lc has invested 0.52% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 489,410 shares. Kings Point Cap Management holds 31,805 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold & has 0.55% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 41,458 shares. Moreover, Northeast Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tradition Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 8,960 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Allen Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,183 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Architects holds 0.02% or 127 shares in its portfolio. Keystone Fin Planning owns 71,983 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Webster Financial Bank N A reported 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Payden & Rygel has invested 2.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 8,023 shares. Washington-based Evergreen Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg has 37,408 shares. Amica Retiree Tru invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).