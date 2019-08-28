Veritas Asset Management Llp Increased By $9.99 Million Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; Whitehorse Finance (WHF) Has 3.83 Sentiment

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 1.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritas Asset Management Llp acquired 40,443 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Veritas Asset Management Llp holds 2.45M shares with $606.58M value, up from 2.41M last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $211.27B valuation. The stock decreased 3.53% or $8.15 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 4.67M shares traded or 28.64% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers

Whitehorse Finance Inc (WHF) investors sentiment increased to 3.83 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.75, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 23 funds increased and started new holdings, while 6 sold and trimmed stakes in Whitehorse Finance Inc. The funds in our database reported: 3.29 million shares, up from 1.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Whitehorse Finance Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 13.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 50,757 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) has declined 4.30% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs

Ares Management Llc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. for 464,208 shares. Tradition Capital Management Llc owns 66,446 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 311,057 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Trexquant Investment Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,957 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 21.71% above currents $222.93 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29800 target in Friday, July 12 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup.

