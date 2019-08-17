Veritas Asset Management Llp Holds Stake in Facebook (FB); As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Share Price Rose, Stepstone Group LP Has Trimmed by $721,515 Its Position

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.36M market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 57,703 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 71,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4.12 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $686.06M, up from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/03/2018 – No Breach, But Not Secure: Cambridge Misuse Shows Facebook Flaws; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Says It’s Time to Short Facebook (Video); 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 11/04/2018 – The development follows Facebook’s efforts to purge IRA-related accounts from its network; 19/04/2018 – But Siegler says the issue “isn’t only about Facebook.”; 02/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Facebook Faces Calls to Further Protect User Privacy; 02/05/2018 – Oculus Go, the virtual reality headset Facebook hopes will bring VR to the mainstream, is finally here:; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK VP PAUL GREWAL ANSWERED QUESTIONS AT HQ VIA VIDEO; 10/04/2018 – Fellow committee member Rep. Bill Johnson hasn’t made up his mind yet on whether Facebook should be regulated; 19/03/2018 – Full story: Facebook hires digital forensics firm to conduct a ‘comprehensive audit’ of Cambridge Analytica

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 620 shares. Ims Cap Mgmt invested in 0.85% or 6,270 shares. Sands Limited Co invested in 5.97 million shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). American Money Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Banque Pictet Cie owns 713,193 shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.2% or 3,479 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.15% or 4,155 shares. 1,626 are owned by South State Corporation. Indiana Invest Mngmt Company holds 1.01% or 11,651 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 9,137 shares. 32,692 are held by Stanley. Jacobs And Ca invested in 77,952 shares or 2.21% of the stock. Invesco Ltd has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.72% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $102,716 activity. Sherard Shelby E bought 3,100 shares worth $44,378.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,491 are held by Jpmorgan Chase Com. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 40,063 shares. Kennedy Capital Management owns 654,333 shares. 85,420 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co. Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset invested in 0% or 300 shares. West Family Invests has 2.38% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 620,824 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 69,918 shares. Oppenheimer And accumulated 40,968 shares. Millennium Limited Liability holds 0% or 80,885 shares in its portfolio. Barnett holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 300 shares. Carroll Finance Associates has invested 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company reported 121,582 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 92 shares.

