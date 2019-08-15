Veritas Asset Management Llp Holds Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); As Eog Resources (EOG) Stock Price Declined, Page Arthur B Lifted Holding

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 40,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2.45 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $606.58M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $243.75. About 1.32M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 18,130 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 14,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $74.82. About 1.19 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Ruggie Capital Group Inc has invested 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 516,401 were accumulated by Voya Inv Lc. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 29,140 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, 1832 Asset Management LP has 0.05% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 4,865 shares. New England Research Incorporated holds 5,470 shares. Holt Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Prtn Lp accumulated 10,312 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Co invested 0.42% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Security National Trust holds 0.3% or 9,941 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Limited Co has 54,789 shares. Jag Management Ltd stated it has 21,464 shares. 81,850 are owned by Jp Marvel Invest Advsr Ltd Liability. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 0.02% or 74,297 shares. 6,841 were accumulated by Bath Savings Com. Pitcairn Company stated it has 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management has 0.51% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Westpac reported 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Zacks owns 0.71% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 134,709 shares. Coldstream Management reported 0.28% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.19% stake. Benin Mngmt Corporation holds 0.17% or 1,609 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.77% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 151,835 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd reported 0.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1,634 shares. Riverpark Advsr reported 15,583 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri has invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Inv House Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Co accumulated 0.5% or 6,203 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UnitedHealth Group: A Low Dividend But Growing At 20% – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to Continue to Serve Louisianans Enrolled in Medicaid – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64 million on Friday, May 3.