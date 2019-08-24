Veritas Asset Management Llp Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Lifted by $7.07 Million as Shares Declined; As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Valuation Rose, Virtu Financial Lifted Its Stake by $415,996

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 80,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 6.55 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578.86 million, up from 6.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 5,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 26,842 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 21,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $89.58. About 1.93M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “15 Top Defensive Stocks for the Next Recession at Sky High Valuations – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “American Electric Power Service Corporation Seeks Bids For Coal – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Safe Stocks to Buy Amid Trade War Turbulence – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 10,453 shares to 6,282 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At T Inc (NYSE:T) by 24,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,913 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L And S Inc stated it has 29,864 shares. Twin Mgmt accumulated 41,560 shares. 5,519 were accumulated by Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 10,050 shares. Horizon Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Us Natl Bank De has 283,818 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The New York-based Epoch Inv Prns Inc has invested 0.64% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 102,540 were reported by Fiduciary Trust. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.32% stake. Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 155,770 shares. Tompkins Fincl reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Ubs Asset Americas reported 1.89 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hudock Grp Limited Liability has 1,841 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests holds 488,738 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,280 shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: Sell – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Is Going On With Philip Morris? – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spotlighting IQOS After A Strong Quarter At Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,133 shares stake. First Manhattan Co invested in 0.92% or 1.81M shares. Weatherly Asset Lp holds 0.09% or 5,197 shares. 79,814 are owned by Keating Investment Counselors. Grassi Invest has invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 2,946 shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv invested in 16,914 shares. Fiduciary Trust Communications holds 0.12% or 50,681 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Montag A And Inc has invested 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Essex Com Lc owns 402 shares. Illinois-based Glenview Bancorp Dept has invested 0.34% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,464 shares. Ariel Limited Co reported 3.58% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 11,559 were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 16.28M shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.